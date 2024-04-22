Bank of England looks to shine a light on private equity leverage

Published On: Mon, 22 Apr 2024 21:31:09 PKT

LONDON (Reuters) - Regulators need to shine a light on the $8 trillion global private equity sector, as opaque leverage makes it hard to get a picture of the risks it poses to financial stability, jobs and growth, a Bank of England official said on Monday.



"Shining a light on the current dynamics in the private equity market is crucial at this juncture, given the important role the sector plays for the real economy," executive director Nathanael Benjamin told a Bloomberg event.

Globally, assets under management in the private equity sector have increased to around $8 trillion in 2023, from about $2 trillion in 2013, Benjamin said.

The sector provides about 250 billion pounds ($309 billion) in funding to British businesses, especially in software communications, IT, and media sectors.

"Recent developments in that market have the potential to disrupt the supply of funding to real economy companies in a stress. And to cause systemic institutions – such as banks – to experience significant and correlated losses on their exposures linked to private equity," Benjamin added.

The BoE is looking at the sector now because interest rates have risen, hitting highly-leveraged companies backed by PE, along with the lack of exit for PE fund investments, putting pressure on valuations sold in secondary markets.

"The private capital industry stands ready to detail how it has played a vital role in the UK economy for over 40 years, showing its resilience through different economic cycles," BVCA Chief Executive Michael Moore said in a statement.

The BoE said last month it was taking a deeper look at risks in the sector, and Benjamin said it was now focusing on "doing its homework" before considering rule changes.