PSX turns bullish, gains 619 points

Business Business PSX turns bullish, gains 619 points

PSX turns bullish, gains 619 points

Follow on Published On: Fri, 19 Apr 2024 18:28:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned to a bullish trend on Friday, gaining 619.79 points, a positive change of 0.88 percent, closing at 70,909.90 points compared to 70,290.12 points the previous trading day.

A total of 475,833,699 shares, valued at Rs23.220 billion, were traded during the day, compared to 440,314,409 shares valued at Rs24.362 billion the previous day.

Some 370 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. Of these, 200 recorded gains and 149 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 21 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Refinery with 49,662,377 shares at Rs30.09 per share, Cnergyico PK with 26,777,007 shares with Rs4.47 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 22,834,000 shares at Rs4.96 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs200.00 per share, closing at Rs20,900.00, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with a Rs97.49 rise in its per share price to Rs1,397.49.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs30.10 per share, closing at Rs8,350.00, followed by Services Industries Limited with a Rs9.50 decline, closing at Rs602.50.