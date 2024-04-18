Govt likely to hike power tariff by Rs2.49 per unit

The overall cost of electricity production is Rs73 billion in March

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government is all set to increase power tariff by Rs2.49 per unit.

The CPA has requested the Nepra to increase the power tariff for the month of March on account of fuel adjustment charges.

The applicant informed that hydel power production was 27.63 percent, coal 10.75pc and LNG 20.67pc during the month of March.

The applicant also disclosed that 25.79 percent electricity was produced by nuclear technology, while wind and solar power electricity production stood at 2.55pc and 1.73pc.

The overall cost of electricity production was Rs73 billion in the month of March.