Toyota recalls Prius cars, halts orders due to door handle fault

Follow on Published On: Wed, 17 Apr 2024 21:10:09 PKT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor (7203.T), opens new tab has recalled more than 135,000 Prius hybrid cars in Japan and suspended taking new orders for the model due to a problem with rear door handles.

The cars being recalled were manufactured between November 2022 and April 2024, according to a transport ministry filing. No accidents have been reported due to the fault.

It was not immediately clear if Prius cars sold outside Japan were also being recalled.

A Toyota spokesperson said that an assembly line which had been suspended due to quality checks for Prius cars will resume production of Corolla compact cars on Thursday.