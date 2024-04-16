PIA flight leaves 50 passengers in Jeddah due to small plane

Plans are being made to send a special plane to bring them back from Jeddah

(Web Desk) - A PIA flight on Sunday from Jeddah to Islamabad left 50 passengers behind, mainly people returning from Umrah, because the plane was too small to carry all the passengers.

The passengers, who were left behind faced many challenges in Jeddah and asked PIA for help.

A PIA spokesman said that the 50 passengers were moved to a hotel, and plans are being made to send a special plane to bring them back from Jeddah.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had major issues with its flights. Many flights were delayed for a long time, and one flight left 50 passengers stuck at Jeddah Airport.

Flight PK-732 from Jeddah to Karachi was over four hours late, while PK-300 from Karachi to Islamabad was delayed by over six hours.

These long delays caused upset among travelers, and some even protested against the airline.