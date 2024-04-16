Petroleum prices hiked by up to Rs8.14 per litre

Tue, 16 Apr 2024

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The government on Monday increased the petrol and high-speed diesel prices by Rs4.53 and Rs8.14 per litre, respectively for the next fortnight.

The finance ministry issued a notification in this regard.

After the latest hike, the new price of the petrol is fixed at Rs 293.94 per litre, while the price of diesel has reached Rs290.38 per litre.

The price of light diesel also increased by Rs 6.54 to Rs174.34 per litre. The price of kerosene oil was hiked by Rs6.69 to Rs193.8 per litre.

The change is being associated largely with the impact of the Middle East escalation and the higher international market.

The prices of petrol and HSD had increased in the international market by about $4 and $4.50 per barrel, respectively, during the last fortnight, before the latest escalation.

