PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 229 more points

Business Business PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 229 more points

A total of 555,214,972 shares valuing Rs21.986 billion were traded during the day

Follow on Published On: Mon, 15 Apr 2024 18:58:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 229.86 points, a positive change of 0.33 percent, closing at 70,544.58 points against 70,314.72 points the previous trading day.

A total of 555,214,972 shares valuing Rs21.986 billion were traded during the day as compared to 389,396,548 shares valuing Rs17.273 billion the last day.

Some 353 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 180 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 17 remained unchanged.

In PSX, the three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 88,622,330 shares at Rs1.39 per share, Fauji Cement with 33,100,985 shares with Rs20.01 per share and Fauji Foods Limited with 30,022,192 shares at Rs10.05 per share.

Bata Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs25.00 per share price, closing at Rs1,725.00, whereas the runner-up was Sugar Engineering Works Limited with a Rs23.19 rise in its per share price to Rs493.46.

Mari Petroleum Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs26.36 per share closing at Rs2,595.35, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs22.89 decline to close at Rs7,525.00.