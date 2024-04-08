Workers' remittances up by 31.3pc to 3bn dollars in March 24

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The overseas workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $3 billion during March 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan on Monday said.

In terms of growth, during the month under review, remittances increased by 31.3 percent on month on month basis and 16.4 percent on year on year basis, said a news release here.

Workers’ remittances inflow of $21.0 billion has been recorded during the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023-24 as compared to $20.8 same period of last year.

Workers’ Remittances inflows during March 2024 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($703.1 million), United Arab Emirates ($548.5 million), United Kingdom ($461.5 million) and United States of America ($372.5 million).

