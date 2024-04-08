Sehar Time Ramadan 29
Lahore
LHR
04:16 AM
Karachi
KHI
04:56 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:18 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:23 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:49 AM
Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs4.92 per unit

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Another big shock for the citizens as the government on Monday increased electricity tariff by Rs4.92 per unit under the monthly fuel adjustment. 

According to the notification issued by the National Electricity Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the electricity prices are increased by Rs4.92 per unit.

The power regulatory body hiked the price for February which would be charged from the consumers from the bills of April 2024.

However, the upward revision in prices of the electricity will not be applicable on the lifeline and K-Electric customers.

 

