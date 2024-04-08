Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs4.92 per unit

Business Business Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs4.92 per unit

Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs4.92 per unit

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 08 Apr 2024 20:52:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Another big shock for the citizens as the government on Monday increased electricity tariff by Rs4.92 per unit under the monthly fuel adjustment.

According to the notification issued by the National Electricity Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the electricity prices are increased by Rs4.92 per unit.

The power regulatory body hiked the price for February which would be charged from the consumers from the bills of April 2024.

However, the upward revision in prices of the electricity will not be applicable on the lifeline and K-Electric customers.