High-speed train transports 1.3m Umrah pilgrims during Ramazan

The electric train meets the highest safety standards

Sun, 07 Apr 2024 07:24:39 PKT

(Web Desk) - During Ramazan, the Haramain High-Speed Railway, has played a crucial role in transporting over 1.3 million visitors and Umrah performers between Madina and Makkah.

This important rail service provides continuous trips, connecting people to Masjid-e-Nabawi (peace be upon him) for Umrah and prayers.

Stretching across 450-km and capable of speeds reaching up to 300 km/hour, the Haramain High-Speed Railway is the biggest transportation project in the Middle East.

It specifically serves the needs of visitors to the two holy Mosques, especially during Umrah and Hajj seasons, with five conveniently located stations ensuring easy access.

Operating with electric trains that meet the highest safety standards, the railway offers a comfortable and eco-friendly journey between the holy cities.

Passenger services are comprehensive, including assistance for disabled travelers, secure luggage handling, and convenient electronic payment options, enhancing the travel experience for those journeying during Ramazan.