Pakistan welcomes foreign investment, businesses, says PM Shehbaz

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 06 Apr 2024 17:58:23 PKT

LAHORE (APP) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Saturday that Pakistan is rapidly moving towards economic stability and welcomes investors and businessmen from across the globe.

“Pakistan is increasing public-private partnerships in this regard,” the premier said while addressing a delegation from Istanbul Grand Airport (IGA), which comprised the board members, chief airport operating officer, and chief corporate officer.

According to a press release issued by the PM’s Office, PM Shehbaz expressed a desire to enhance investment and partnerships particularly with Turkiye, a brotherly country.

He informed the delegation that steps were being taken to further improve and expand facilities for passengers at the Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports.

The prime minister mentioned that under the public-private partnership model, certain commercial operations at the Islamabad airport were being outsourced, emphasising that transparent outsourcing at all stages was a top priority.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and relevant senior officials. Turkish Consul General in Lahore Durmus Bastug was also present.

PM Shehbaz emphasised that there are significant investment and partnership opportunities in the urban development sector. He noted that Pakistan and Turkiye are brotherly countries, and their bilateral ties are strengthening over time.

He stressed that it is an opportune time for both countries to enhance their partnership.

The delegation expressed keen interest in investment and partnership opportunities in Pakistan.