Iftar Time Ramadan 25
Lahore
LHR
06:26 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:51 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:33 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:40 PM
Quetta
QTA
07:55 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Mobile phones' prices decreased significantly

Mobile phones' prices decreased significantly

Business

Around 20 models have reduced their prices

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The domestic and international brands of smart phones have decided to lower down their prices upto Rs10,000 to meet the sales tax target.

Around 20 models have reduced their prices.

The Mobile Phones and Acessories Association and market sources confirmed all the companies in the business had significantly reduce prices of both the smart and keypad phones.

The representatives of mobile phone industry said with decision of reduction in prices, the industry would stabilise further.
 

Related Topics
Business



Advertisement

Related News