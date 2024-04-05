Mobile phones' prices decreased significantly

Fri, 05 Apr 2024 17:10:56 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The domestic and international brands of smart phones have decided to lower down their prices upto Rs10,000 to meet the sales tax target.

Around 20 models have reduced their prices.

The Mobile Phones and Acessories Association and market sources confirmed all the companies in the business had significantly reduce prices of both the smart and keypad phones.

The representatives of mobile phone industry said with decision of reduction in prices, the industry would stabilise further.

