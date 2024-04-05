Pakistan opens trade gateway to Central Asia with potato shipment to Tajikistan

Follow on Published On: Fri, 05 Apr 2024 05:11:29 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistan’s successful shipment of the first locally produced potato consignment to Tajikistan signifies a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to expand its export opportunities, particularly in the Central Asian region.

This achievement is part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to position itself as a pivotal trade and transit hub, connecting Central Asian republics with global markets.

Central to Pakistan’s vision is the development of infrastructure, including roads, railways, and pipelines, through initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

These investments aim to enhance economic connectivity and facilitate trade flows, leveraging Pakistan’s strategic geographic location.

The dispatch of trucks by the National Logistics Cell (NLC) covering a distance of 1,400 kilometers from Okara and Rahim Yar Khan to Dushanbe within seven days underscores the efficiency and effectiveness of Pakistan’s logistics network.

The timely delivery of the consignment highlights the country’s commitment to meeting the demands of international trade partners.

Moreover, the special ceremony held at Dushanbe Customs Terminal One to mark the arrival of the convoy symbolizes the importance Pakistan attaches to fostering closer economic ties with Tajikistan and other Central Asian nations.

This event serves as a testament to Pakistan’s dedication to enhancing regional cooperation and addressing common economic challenges.

Overall, Pakistan’s endeavor to expand its export footprint in Central Asia not only promises economic growth but also fosters greater regional integration and cooperation.

By tapping into its logistical capabilities and strategic partnerships, Pakistan is poised to capitalize on emerging trade opportunities, contributing to its long-term economic stability and prosperity.