Pakistan Stock Exchange sets a new record as investors see rate cuts

KSE-100 Index cross 68,000 mark

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange made history during early trading on Thursday when the benchmark KSE-100 Index breached the 68,000 ceiling as investors are buoyed by a decline in inflation and the possible interest rate cuts.

By 9:59am, the KSE-100 Index was recorded at 68,242.74 which represented a gain of 486.71 points, or 0.72 per cent, after it had earlier touched 68,362.35, as the stocks are currently in another recording breaking spree.

The latest surge comes after inflation measured by consumer price index (CPI) declined for a third consecutive month at a more than expected rate in March and was recorded at 20.7pc on year-on-year basis.

Earlier on Wednesday, the KSE-100 Index had surged 1.30pc and set a new milestone by crossing the 67,000 mark for first time in its history, as investors and businessmen around the country are anxiously awaiting reduction in the skyrocketing cost of doing business.

The decrease in the March CPI was sharper than what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the central bank had projected, as they said that the inflation would slow in the last quarter of the current financial year.

However, there is a caveat. But the latest energy tariff hikes as well as the increase in fuel prices could have damaging effects by propelling the input and transportation costs, which may be reflected in food prices.

Meanwhile, there is another factor boosting the investors’ confidence: the progress made in the privatisation of PIA – the national flag carrier – which will automatically increase the likelihood of another deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

But one has to remember that most the top performing stocks are still undervalued when the historic high these had reached in 2016-17, meaning that the rising benchmark isn’t still being reflected in market capitalisation.

