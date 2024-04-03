Sehar Time Ramadan 24
Lahore
LHR
04:23 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:02 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:25 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:31 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:55 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Netherlands envoy calls on FinMin

Netherlands envoy calls on FinMin

Business

Both the leaders discuss bilateral trade ties and matters of mutual interests

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Netherlands Ambassador Henny Fokel de Vries has met Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and discussed matters of mutual interests.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Finance said bilateral issues were discussed between the two leaders.

The finance minister appreciated historical relationships of both the countries. Both the leaders discussed bilateral trade ties and matters of mutual interests.

The Netherlands envoy told the minister about her country’s business ventures including fisheries and textile in Pakistan.

Both the leaders were agreed upon enhancing mutual cooperation during the meeting.
 

Related Topics
Pakistan
Business



Advertisement

Related News