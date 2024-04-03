Netherlands envoy calls on FinMin

Both the leaders discuss bilateral trade ties and matters of mutual interests

Updated On: Wed, 03 Apr 2024 22:12:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Netherlands Ambassador Henny Fokel de Vries has met Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and discussed matters of mutual interests.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Finance said bilateral issues were discussed between the two leaders.

The finance minister appreciated historical relationships of both the countries. Both the leaders discussed bilateral trade ties and matters of mutual interests.

The Netherlands envoy told the minister about her country’s business ventures including fisheries and textile in Pakistan.

Both the leaders were agreed upon enhancing mutual cooperation during the meeting.

