World Bank projects Pakistan's GDP growth less than 3pc in next three years

Updated On: Tue, 02 Apr 2024 23:49:15 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The World Bank (WB) has predicted Pakistan’s GDP to remain blow 3 percent in the next three years.

The WB predicted Pakistan’s growth rate to be at 2.3 percent in fiscal year 2025 while the same will be 2.7 percent in the next fiscal year.

The agriculture is likely to grow by 3 percent in the current financial year. The agricultural growth rate is expected to slow down to 2.2 percent in 2025 and 2.7 percent in 2026.

The inflation rate is expected to be 11.5 percent in fiscal year 2026 while industrial growth is likely to be 2.2 percent in 2025 and 2.4 percent in 2026.

Fiscal deficit is expected to be 8 per cent of GDP in current fiscal year while the same will be 6.6 percent of GDP in fiscal year 2026.

