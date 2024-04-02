Thailand tourism boom in first quarter with 9.4m foreign tourists who spent $12.4bn

China was the top source with 1,756,337 arrivals, followed by Malaysia, Russia, others

BANGKOK (Web Desk) – Thailand recorded around 9.4 million foreign tourists in the first three months of this year, who contributed an estimated 454.6 billion baht ($12.4bn) to the economy in spending, the tourism ministry said on Tuesday.

Thailand is targeting a record of 40 million tourists this year, a figure close to that of pre-pandemic 2019, Reuters reported, against the last year’s numbers of 23 million, at a time when the government is aiming at introducing a bill that would legalise casinos in the country.

In this connection, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the move would create jobs and revenue and regulate a thriving illicit gaming sector.

Casinos are illegal in Thailand and the only gambling allowed is at state-controlled horse races and on the lottery. But illicit gambling, soccer betting, underground casinos and lotteries are rife.

THE FOREIGN VISITORS

The latest figures for foreign tourists represents 44 per cent increase when compared with the last year.

Not surprisingly, China was the top source with 1,756,337 arrivals, followed by Malaysia (1,168,574), Russia (622,813), South Korea (558,873), India (472,952), Germany (315,033), Laos (308,097), the UK (290,486), the US (280,248) and Japan (271,427).

However, these statistics only include arrivals processed by the Immigration Office, and do not include those who entered Thailand by land through border passes.

As far as the factors contributing to this boom include the deal reached on visa-free movement between Thailand and China as well as more flights offered by several airlines to the country.

A BILLION-DOLLAR FESTIVAL

The Thai government is focused on promoting tourism – one of the top global industries in terms of creating employment – and that’s why it thinks to earn up to 52.5bn baht in tourism revenue through the 21-day long “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024” promotion.

Maha Songkran represents the traditional Thai New Year celebration and has been extended from just three days (April 13-15) to cover most of April.