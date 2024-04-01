Govt inflicts further hardships as power tariff up by Rs2.75

Additional changes will be collected in electricity bills of April, May and June.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – After an exorbitant petrol price hike, the government has further budened the people of the country by increasing electricity prices by Rs2.75 per unit.

NEPRA has issued a notification in this regard on Monday.

According to the notification, after the recent increase, the consumers will have to bear an additional burden of Rs85.20 billion.



