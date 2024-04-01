Sehar Time Ramadan 22
Lahore
LHR
04:26 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:04 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:28 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:34 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:58 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Govt inflicts further hardships as power tariff up by Rs2.75

Business

Additional changes will be collected in electricity bills of April, May and June.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – After an exorbitant petrol price hike, the government has further budened the people of the country by increasing electricity prices by Rs2.75 per unit.

NEPRA has issued a notification in this regard on Monday.

Additional changes will be collected in electricity bills of April, May and June.

According to the notification, after the recent increase, the consumers will have to bear an additional burden of Rs85.20 billion.

 

Business



