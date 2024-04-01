Punjab govt decides to extend loans of Rs150 bn to framers

Punjab govt decides to extend loans of Rs150 bn to framers

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to extend loans of Rs150 billion to the framers in Punjab for Rabi and Kharif.

A meeting held under chairmanship of Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz decided to improve underground water level by re-pumping the rainwater into the ground.

This was also decided that the farmers would be extended loans of Rs150 billion for Rabi and Kharif.

Addressing the meeting, Nawaz Sharif said despite the passage of four decades lack of quality seed was a matter of concern.

In the meeting, the pilot project of recruitment of agricultural officers and field assistant was discussed.

It was decided to coordinate the subsidiaries of the Department of Agricultural for better performance to establish a research endowment fund of Rs500 million for the Ayub Research Centre.

In the meeting Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed to ensure merit in the recruitment of Agricultural Officers and quick disbursement of the loans to the farmers.

