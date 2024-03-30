Egypt population growth slows to 1.4pc, as a majority of people faces poverty

The Arab world's most populous country is currently home to just over 106m people

Limiting population increase is a favourite theme of Sisi who blames high birth rate for straining services and budget

CAIRO (Reuters) – Population growth in Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country, slowed to 1.4 per cent in 2023, its lowest rate in decades, the planning ministry said.

The need to limit population growth is a favourite theme of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who blames a recent high birth rate for straining services and the government budget.

The current population stands at just over 106 million, according to Egypt's official statistics agency.

About 60pc of citizens are estimated to live below or close to the poverty line in a country burdened by water scarcity, lack of job opportunities and overcrowded schools and hospitals.

According to World Bank figures dating back to 1961, population growth in Egypt peaked at 2.8pc in 1984-85 before declining to 1.9pc in 2006 then surging again to 2.3pc in 2014.

Since then it has steadily declined, reaching 1.6pc in 2022, the data showed.

Sisi has launched a series of mega-projects that he says provide jobs and infrastructure for a growing population, but that critics say divert resources and weigh on Egypt's debt burden.

In 2019, Egypt launched "Two Is Enough", a family-planning campaign aiming to challenge traditions of large families in rural areas.