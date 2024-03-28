Electricity price increased by Rs2.75 per unit

Sehar Time Ramadan 18
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government on Thursday increased the electricity price by Rs2.75 per unit.

According to the notification issued by National Electricity Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the electricity prices have been increased on account of quarterly adjustment.

The increase will be applicable on the months of April, May and June bills.

The price will be applicable on all the consumers of Discos and K-Electricity except lifeline customers.

The DISCOs have requested the NEPRA for quarterly adjustment while monthly fuel cost allowances adjustment of Rs5 per unit is yet to be made.

 

