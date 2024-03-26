Gas consumers to pay price of lavish life style of officers

Tue, 26 Mar 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The gas prices alone have not been increased for the third time consecutively but the officers’ extravagance also crossed all limits.

The salaries and the benefits of the officers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) have been increased by Rs7 billions in one year.

The budget of salaries and perks has touched to a gigantic Rs34.77 billion.

Rs130 million have been set aside for hajj of the SNGPL officials while Rs590 million for their gas usage.

Rs290 million are earmarked for the medical facilities of the subordinates and officials.

The government has abolished all concessions and slabs for the poor people in gas bills but the gas sector officers’ extravagance will be charged in the gas bill from the gas users.

The consumers are made to pay the price of the luxurious life of the officers of the SNGPL.

All the expenses of the officer class including club membership, hajj expenses, free gas, and coffee will be charged from the consumers in the gas bills.

The consumers will pay the price of all the lavishness of the officers as all the concessions have been removed for the users of a single unit even.

A unity price have been fixed for all the consumers either rich or poor, industrialist or domestic user, exporters or importers, sources said.

