ECC reconstituted with Aurangzeb as its chairman

Move comes just a day after the earlier notification

Updated On: Sun, 24 Mar 2024 11:18:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) – Amid the criticism faced by the government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reconstituted the federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and installed Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb as its chairman.

A notification issued on March 23 [Saturday] says Aurangzeb being the finance minister will lead the panel with the four other ministers – economic affairs, commerce, power, petroleum, and planning, development and special initiatives – would also be its members.

Meanwhile, there are also 18 co-opted ECC members including the Planning Commission deputy chairman, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor, the Securities and Exchange Commission chairman and the Board of Investment chairman.

Earlier on Friday, the prime minister had constituted seven committees and was to head the ECC and the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE).

