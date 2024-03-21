Pakistan, Turkiye aim for $5bn bilateral trade

Business Business Pakistan, Turkiye aim for $5bn bilateral trade

Pakistan, Turkiye aim for $5bn bilateral trade

Follow on Published On: Thu, 21 Mar 2024 20:54:55 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan and Turkiye have reaffirmed their commitment to maximising the potential of their bilateral trade, aiming to increase it to $5 billion.

This determination was expressed during a meeting between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Turkish counterpart, Fidan Hakan, on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels on Thursday.

The two sides pledged to further enhance cooperation in defence, strategic and civil aviation sectors.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan's readiness to share its experience and expertise in nuclear energy and its applications. He also commended Turkiye's principled stance on the Kashmir dispute and its unwavering support for the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the two foreign ministers reaffirmed their steadfast support for the people of Palestine.

Ishaq Dar extended an invitation to his Turkish counterpart to visit Pakistan, which was gladly accepted.

The Turkish Foreign Minister conveyed felicitations on behalf of the president of Turkiye to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office.

Highlighting the immense potential of the two countries, given their strategic and geographic locations, the Turkish foreign minister emphasised the importance of synchronising actions and policies for cooperation at the global and regional levels.

Both foreign ministers expressed satisfaction with the upward trajectory of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkiye.

PAKISTAN, AZERBAIJAN AGREE TO DEEPEN TIES

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Azerbaijan agreed to deepen their bilateral cooperation across all fields, especially in the peaceful use of nuclear technology.

This understanding was reached during a meeting between Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Bayramov Jeyhun on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, Belgium.

The two leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation for the peaceful use of nuclear energy in the health and agriculture sectors, noting their successful collaboration in nuclear applications in agriculture.

The ministers reaffirmed their resolve to combat climate change through the use of nuclear energy.

Ishaq Dar expressed Pakistan’s readiness to share its experience and expertise in the peaceful use of nuclear technology with Azerbaijan.