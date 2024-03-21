Punjab govt mulling over a package for those consuming up to 300 units of electricity

Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman says the next year budget will be one of the best

Updated On: Thu, 21 Mar 2024 13:45:39 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News/Web Desk) – Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman on Thursday said the provincial government was working a package designed especially for those who consumed up to 300 units of electricity – a move designed to provide relief to the low-income groups which have been worst affected by the persistent inflation.

Talking to reporter outside the Punjab Assembly, Shuja said the scheme would be part of the next budget for the financial year 2024-25.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had already formed a committee and there was a possibility of the announcement being made even before the budget, he said and added that over 25 million households in Punjab had a power consumption of 300 or less units.

About the repeated gas and electricity tariff hikes, the provincial minister said the subject concerned the federal government, but noted that the increase was a result of the incompetence shown by the PTI during its stint in government.

The PTI founder used to claim that he would never opt for borrowing [from the IMF and others] and rather opt for committing suicide, he recalled. However, the amount added to the national debt during the PTI’s tenure was more than the total Pakistan had in 70 years, Mujtaba told media persons.

He said the economic health of Punjab was much better than other provinces and promised to increase tax collection, while also mentioning how Shehbaz Sharif as the chief minister in the past had worked on the subject.

The 2024-25 budget to be tabled in June would be one of the best, claimed Shuja and added that the PML-N had achieved a marked improvement in revenue generation.

