ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met American Ambassador Donald Blome.

Both the leaders discussed cooperation between Pakistan and the US in various sectors including trade, investment and metrological sectors.

The envoy assured the smooth completion of the IMF Programme and reiterated his commitment to expand economic cooperation.