Ongoing IMF talks likely to extend as negotiations hit a snag

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 18 Mar 2024 20:40:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – During the conclusive round of the ongoing talks between the IMF mission and the government's economic team on Monday, negotiations remained unresolved.

Sources suggest the potential for an extension in these negotiations.

On Tuesday [tomorrow], there will be concise discussions between the IMF delegation and the government's economic team.

The agenda will revolve around deliberations concerning the new loan programme and the Letter of Intent.

Following the completion of consultations on the Letter of Intent, both parties will advance towards reaching an agreement.

Sources further indicate that the government's economic team will host the IMF delegation on Tuesday.