Iftar Timings Mar 18 - Ramazan 7
Lahore
LHR
06:14 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:44 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:20 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:26 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:44 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Punjab government announces 100,000 houses, eco-friendly e-bus and one-billion-rupee journalist endowment fund

Punjab government announces 100,000 houses, eco-friendly e-bus and one-billion-rupee journalist endowment fund

Business

Safe City project to expand to all districts of Punjab

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government presented a large-scale housing initiative named Our Roof, Our Home (Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar".

The budget outlined plans to construct 100,000 houses in the initial phase. It is also reported that Rs two billion were also earmarked for launching an eco-friendly e-bus project.

Also, there are suggestions to expand the Safe City project to all districts of Punjab within five years.

It is also announced to establish a one-billion-rupee journalist endowment fund to support journalists. 

Related Topics
Maryam Nawaz
Media
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News