Punjab government announces 100,000 houses, eco-friendly e-bus and one-billion-rupee journalist endowment fund

Safe City project to expand to all districts of Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government presented a large-scale housing initiative named Our Roof, Our Home (Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar".

The budget outlined plans to construct 100,000 houses in the initial phase. It is also reported that Rs two billion were also earmarked for launching an eco-friendly e-bus project.

Also, there are suggestions to expand the Safe City project to all districts of Punjab within five years.

It is also announced to establish a one-billion-rupee journalist endowment fund to support journalists.