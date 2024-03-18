IMF, Pakistan to hold final round of talks today

Another session may be scheduled for tomorrow if negotiations remain inconclusive

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The final round of the ongoing talks between the IMF (International Monetary Fund) mission and the government economic team will take place today (Monday).

According to sources, the subjects on Monday’s agenda include asset declaration by public servants and negotiations with the provinces. However, issues like pension and wages, climate financing, monetary policy and upcoming budget would also be discussed.

The IMF delegation will hold talks with the provinces on fiscal operation, debt and commodity scheme, while expenditure on health and education as well as revenue measures are also to be deliberated upon.

Discussions on forex market, changes in budget process, institutional reforms, real estate and anti-money laundering measures are also among the points.

According to the sources, if the talks with the IMF delegation are not completed today, there will be another but short session on Tuesday.

It should be noted that the IMF delegation has also expressed its displeasure over the slow institutional reforms process. However, the world’s top lender is satisfied with the progress made in other areas.

