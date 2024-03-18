State Bank expected to maintain interest rates today

Inflation in Feb was 23.1% against 28.3% in Jan

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce its new monetary policy on Monday (today).

It is expected that the SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee will keep the interest rates unchanged as inflation stood at around 23.1% in February. The inflation rate in January was 28.3%.

However, there is also a possibility of a rate cut due to a fall in inflation and interest rates may be slashed to support the economy. Currently the interest rates stand at 22%.

On the other hand, some analysts think a monetary policy announcement in April may see some rate cuts as inflation may come around 20-21 percent in March.