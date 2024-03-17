Oil mergers, clean fuels vie for attention at Houston energy conference

Business Business Oil mergers, clean fuels vie for attention at Houston energy conference

Oil mergers, clean fuels vie for attention at Houston energy conference

Follow on Published On: Sun, 17 Mar 2024 20:14:52 PKT

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Top oil executives and ministers descend on Houston this week for one of the world's biggest energy conferences emboldened by blockbuster mergers, stable oil prices and less pressure for a large-scale move to clean fuels.

Global oil prices have remained in a range between $75 and $85 per barrel, a level fueling profits but not hurting economic growth, despite war in Eastern Europe and turmoil in the Middle East. Stock markets continue to spur deals, making Big Oil even bigger.

The annual CERAWeek conference comes as demand for oil and gas continues to rise alongside solar, wind and biofuels. Energy markets have accommodated a reordering of global flows as customers turn more to regional energy suppliers or live with longer seaborne supply chains.

"A remarkable thing is the (price) stability, given the geopolitical turmoil," said Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of conference organizer S&P Global and a Pulitzer Prize-winning author on global energy.

Unlike past conferences where conversations were dominated by market-share battles between U.S. shale oil producers and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, talk of price wars have been supplanted by energy security issues, Yergin said.

"When demand was down and prices were down, it was very easy to see a way towards energy transition, but with Russia/Ukraine (war) and price shocks, energy security is back on the table," Yergin added.