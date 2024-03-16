Iftar Timings Mar 16 - Ramazan 5
Lahore
LHR
06:13 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:43 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:18 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:25 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:43 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Hertz appoints Gil West as CEO

Hertz appoints Gil West as CEO

Business

The transition comes at a time when it has been struggling with higher repair costs and weak demand

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

(Reuters) – Rental car firm Hertz said on Friday it has appointed Gil West as its chief executive officer, effective April 1.

West, who has previously served as chief operating officer of Delta Airlines and GM's Cruise unit, will succeed Stephen Scherr, who has decided to step down as CEO and member of the Board.

The transition comes at a time when Hertz has been struggling with higher repair costs and weak demand for the electric vehicles it offers on rent.

Earlier this year, Hertz said it was selling about 20,000 electric vehicles, including Teslas, from its U.S. fleet and will instead opt for gas-powered vehicles.

Shares were down 2% at $7.43 in extended trade.
 

Related Topics
Business



Advertisement

Related News