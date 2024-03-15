Sehar Timings Mar 16 - Ramazan 5
Govt maintains petrol price, slashes HSD by Rs1.77 per litre

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has decided to maintain the price of petrol for the fortnight starting March 16, according to a notification released by the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

The government, however, slashed the price of HSD [high-speed diesel oil] by Rs 1.77 per litre, bringing it down from Rs287.33 per litre to Rs285.56 per litre.

The price of petrol will remain unchanged, i.e., Rs 279.75 per litre.

