Govt maintains petrol price, slashes HSD by Rs1.77 per litre

Updated On: Fri, 15 Mar 2024 23:51:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has decided to maintain the price of petrol for the fortnight starting March 16, according to a notification released by the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

The government, however, slashed the price of HSD [high-speed diesel oil] by Rs 1.77 per litre, bringing it down from Rs287.33 per litre to Rs285.56 per litre.

The price of petrol will remain unchanged, i.e., Rs 279.75 per litre.