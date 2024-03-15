Pakistan rejects IMF's demand for changes in NFC Award formula

Fri, 15 Mar 2024 21:23:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has rejected the IMF’s demand for changes in the NFC Award formula, it is learned.

Official sources said that no proposal violating the constitution would be approved in the NFC Award.

They said that the provinces' share could not be reduced under the NFC Award.

Sources said that the federation and provinces could collaborate to devise new strategies for NFC Award expenditures, aiming to enhance federal revenues through alternative means.

According to sources, there is a possibility of joint action on electricity theft by both the federation and provinces.

Similarly, a joint action can be pursued on expenditures for the Benazir Income Support Programme.