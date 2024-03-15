Bearish trend rules Pakistan Stock Exchange

Business Business Bearish trend rules Pakistan Stock Exchange

Shares worth Rs5.71billion were transacted in the stock market.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 15 Mar 2024 20:21:20 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Bearish trend ruled Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday and the investors had to bear huge losses.

The exchange ended on Wednesday in the negative zone due to which the 100-index closed down by 247 points at the level of 64,816.

It should be noted that on the last business day, the PSX had increased by 1,015 points, after which the 100-index closed at 65,064 points.

Shares worth Rs5.71billion were transacted in the stock market.

