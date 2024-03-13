Utility stores to remain open till 10pm

Business Business Utility stores to remain open till 10pm

In exchange, the utility stores’ employees will be allowed an allowance of Rs500 till the Chand Raat

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 13 Mar 2024 17:33:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has decided to increase working hours for the execution of Ramzan Relief package.

Sources said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed to increase working hours of utility stores across the country.

According to sources, it has been decided to keep the utility stores open till 10pm.

All the zonal and general managers have been intimated to implement the timings.

In exchange, the utility stores’ employees will be allowed an allowance of Rs500 till the Chand Raat.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid surprise visits to different Utility Stores across the federal capital to inspect the execution of the Prime Minister’s Ramazan Relief Package.

During the visit, the prime minister interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme and inquired whether they faced any issues while benefiting from the package.

He instructed the authorities concerned to ensure that entitled beneficiaries of the Relief Package faced no problem in availing the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said the federal government had announced a historic Ramazan Relief Package worth of Rs 12 billion under which eatable items will be provided to the deserving families at subsidized rates during the holy month of Ramazan at the Utility Stores outlets across the country.

Besides, he said under the package, additional stipend will also be given to the families registered in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). PM Shehbaz Sharif said under the federal government’s Ramazan Relief Package, Rs 77 per kg subsidy was being given on wheat flour while Rs 100 per kg subsidy was being offered on ghee besides a subsidy of 20-30% on other food items such as rice, pulses, sugar etc for the deserving families.

