Bank branch in Karachi gets misprinted Rs1,000 notes

SBP claims it has launched an inquiry to determine who is at fault

Updated On: Wed, 13 Mar 2024 12:36:51 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued misprinted notes to a National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) branch.

A video has gone viral on social media informing the public to be careful in matters related to currency notes.

The NBP branch in Karachi received the misprinted notes in their cash bundles from SBP.

The branch manager says the bank received the new notes of Rs1,000 having one side printed and the other blank.

The incident came to light when a consumer returned the notes to the bank. Then bank then checked the other currency notes and found other bundles of misprinted notes.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank says it has taken notice of the matter and started investigation.



