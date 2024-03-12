Sehar Timings Mar 13 - Ramazan 2
IMF review mission to arrive Pakistan tonight

Business

The negotiation with Fund will be held from March 14 to 18

ISLAMABAD (News Desk) – The IMF team is all set to hold negotiation with economic team of Ministry of Finance to review the progress on the ongoing programme.

A meeting under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will be held with the IMF team for negotiation on the overall performance of the IMF programme.

Sources said the negotiation with the Fund would be held from March 14 to 18.

In the results of the successful negotiations, instalments worth $1.10 billion will be released to Pakistan.

Discussions about the upcoming programmes are also expected with the IMF review mission during their stay in the country.

