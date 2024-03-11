Banks, stock market timings in Ramazan

Updated On: Mon, 11 Mar 2024 18:05:00 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced office timings for the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the SBP, all the banks, development financial institutions and microfinance banks would follow new office timings.

The officials were informed to observe the timings from Monday to Thursday from 9am to 3:30pm with a prayer break from 2pm to 2:30pm while work will remain continue uninterrupted from 8:30am to 1pm on Friday.

The stock market will open from 9:20am to 1:30pm, while on Friday, the market will open from pam to 12:30pm.



