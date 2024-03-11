Punjab govt approves environment-friendly urban bus project

Business Business Punjab govt approves environment-friendly urban bus project

Meeting also approves electric bike plan which will be launched on May 9

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 11 Mar 2024 15:17:04 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News/Web Desk) – The Punjab government on Monday approved a project to introduce public transport system, under which 657 environment-friendly buses will start running on the roads of Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and other cities – thus fulfilling one of promises made by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in her first speech.

Apart from the urban bus project, the provincial government also gave green light another initiative – provision of 20,000 electric bikes – that will be launched on May 9, as the chief minister also ordered preparing a school bus project in each district for female students.

The modern buses would be hybrid, consuming diesel and electricity, which is going to also help tackling the pollution problem and climate change challenge.

Read more: Skyrocketing transportation cost means people need mass transit system even more

High pollution levels around the year, which develops the hazardous smog phenomenon in Punjab from October till January, are causing health hazard and overburdening the existing vulnerable healthcare system.

Read more: Soaring pollution in Lahore fills hospitals with sick children

These electric bikes will also help women moving freely and pursuing their studies and careers independently, hence acting as a catalyst for social mobility for low-income groups.

During a meeting, Maryam also directed to lessen the financial costs for students by slashing the advance amount for students under the electric bike project, saying addressing the people’s problems is a government responsibility. Masses are going through hard times amid alarming inflation rate and the government will have to share the burden.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor to the CM Pervaiz Rasheed, Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan, Saania Ashiq MPA, chief secretary, finance and transport secretaries, Bank of Punjab president and other top relevant officials attended the meeting.

LOW-COST HOUSING

Separately, the secretary housing briefed the chief minister on the progress made in the low-cost housing project which aims at constructing 100,000 units for the low-income groups.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam ordered the authorities concerned for taking steps to reduce construction costs and the instalments which the beneficiaries are supposed to pay.