Kering and EssilorLuxottica among suitors for eyewear maker Marcolin, FT reports

Published On: Sat, 09 Mar 2024 23:17:16 PKT

(Reuters) - Kering (PRTP.PA), opens new tab and EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA), opens new tab are among suitors for Marcolin, the Italian manufacturer of Tom Ford’s popular eyewear line, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.