In-focus

Fee for machine-readable passports up from Rs1,500 to Rs3,700

Fee for machine-readable passports up from Rs1,500 to Rs3,700

Business

Fee for machine-readable passports up from Rs1,500 to Rs3,700

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has hiked fees of machine-readable passport from Rs1,500 to Rs3,700 from March 17, 2024.

The normal fees is increased from Rs5,000 to Rs7,500.

The normal fee for 10-year passport is increased from Rs4,500 to 6,700 while the fee for the 10-year urgent passport was raised from 7,500 to Rs11,200.

According to the passport authorities, it was decided to retain the fees for the e-passport.
 

Related Topics
Business



Advertisement

Related News