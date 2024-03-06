Fee for machine-readable passports up from Rs1,500 to Rs3,700
Business
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has hiked fees of machine-readable passport from Rs1,500 to Rs3,700 from March 17, 2024.
The normal fees is increased from Rs5,000 to Rs7,500.
The normal fee for 10-year passport is increased from Rs4,500 to 6,700 while the fee for the 10-year urgent passport was raised from 7,500 to Rs11,200.
According to the passport authorities, it was decided to retain the fees for the e-passport.