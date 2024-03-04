Election 2024 Party Position

Stock market gains 626 points

Shares worth Rs12.20 billion were transacted in the stocks market

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The stock market continues trending upward as 100-index increased by 626 points.

The first day of the business saw a bullish trend in the stock market.

At the end of the business day, 100-index closed at 65,951 points and earlier at the end of last week 100-index closed at 65,325 points.

Read also: PSX crosses 66000 mark on the heels of economic recovery

Shares worth Rs12.20 billion were transacted in the stocks market.
 

