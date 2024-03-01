AI tide lifts Nasdaq to record intra-day high

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq (.IXIC), opens new tab hit an intra-day record high on Friday for the first time in more than two years, as chipmakers and technology stocks latched on to a rally sparked by Nvidia's AI optimism.

The index has surged more than 57% from its lows in December 2022 and was last up 0.7% at 16,224.626 points, beating its previous intra-day high of 16,212.23 points, hit on Nov. 22, 2021.

The Nasdaq closed at a new high on Thursday, surpassing for the first time the previous record closing high hit in November 2021.

The benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab had confirmed a bull market in January, hitting several all-time highs and even crossing above the psychological 5,000-point mark for the first time in February.

Renewed euphoria around AI spurred by Nvidia's (NVDA.O), opens new tab stellar forecast on Feb. 21 has led to strong gains in tech and tech-adjacent stocks, helping offset the gloom from tempered bets of early interest-rate cuts.

