FBR faces revenue shortfall of Rs41bn in two months

FBR collects a total of Rs5,829 billion during July-February FY 2023-24

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is facing a revenue shortfall of Rs41 billion during January and February.

Sources said the board collected Rs681 billion in tax revenue instead of target of Rs714 billion during February, indicating a shortfall of Rs33 billion. It had a shortfall of Rs8 billion in January.

Sources said the revenue shortfall emerged mainly due to the restructuring of FBR by the interim government.

The FBR collected a total of Rs5,829 billion during July-February FY 2023-24.

According to an FBR announcement, a growth of 30 per cent has been recorded in the revenue collection during July to February FY 2023-24.

The FBR sources predicted possibility of further revenue shortfall in the coming months.



