Stocks rally 1.88pc to celebrate the new year

Shrugs off political uncertainty related to the polls next month

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange started the new year with a bang with the benchmark KSE-100 Index climbing 1,171.53 points, or 1.88 per cent, within minutes of starting trade – a welcoming sign given the prevailing uncertainty related to the general elections scheduled for February 8.

By 9:44am, the KSE-100 Index had reached 63,622.57 against the previous closing of 62,451.04 – the value recorded on Friday, Dec 29, the last working day of 2023.

