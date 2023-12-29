Live Reporting

Govt set to release Rs400bn to lessen circular debt

A document indicates reduction of Rs400 billion in the circular debt

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government is all set to release Rs400 billion to bring down the level of circular debt in the energy sector. 

The Ministry of Finance sources said Rs197 billion would be released to K-Electric and the government power plants to cut the burden of circular debt in the sector.

A document indicated a reduction of Rs400 billion in the circular debt by the end of the current financial year.

 Also read: Pakistan's power sector circular debt increases to Rs2.646tr 

The gas companies will get Rs65 billion from K-Electric, says the document.

 

 

