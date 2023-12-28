CM Naqvi instructs officials to facilitate investors

Published On: Thu, 28 Dec 2023 16:28:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has instructed to ensure issuance of NOCs within stipulate period to facilitate investors.

He visited the business facilitation centre established for the ease of investors at Alfalah Building.

He also reviewed the one-window operation system for international and national investors.

He observed the functioning of federal and provincial institutions’ counters and also held conversation with staff.

Naqvi said, “It’s a flagship project of Punjab government that facilitates investors. More than 20 provincial and government institutions are providing their services under one roof”.

He added that facilitation centres in other cities of Punjab including Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Multan were being made functional as well.

