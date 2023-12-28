Retailers begin charging shipping fees for online returns

A seismic shift in E-commerce

Published On: Thu, 28 Dec 2023

(Web Desk) - In an era of booming e-commerce, US retailers are introducing a paradigm shift.

Once seen as a cornerstone of online shopping, free returns are gradually fading away as retailers like Macy’s, Abercrombie, J. Crew, H&M, and even Amazon begin to levy fees for mail returns of online purchases.

At the heart of this transition lies the pursuit of financial sustainability, a response to the mounting costs of a practice once seen as a customer enticement tool.

With the meteoric rise of e-commerce, return rates have seen a corresponding surge. In 2022, customers returned approximately 17% of the total merchandise they bought, amounting to a staggering $816 billion.

The resultant weight of shipping costs and pressure on profit margins has become a significant burden for retailers.

In some instances, the returned products, especially low-priced bulky items, are being allowed to be kept by customers in lieu of incurring additional shipping costs.

The ongoing pandemic has further catalyzed the shift towards e-commerce.

This digital pivot has precipitated a decline in traditional brick and mortar retail, with the US witnessing the closure of 60,000 retail stores between 2011 and 2021.

The impact of this decline has varied across the country, the southern US being the slowest to experience this trend.

As retailers adapt their return policies, consumers are also adjusting their shopping habits.

The holiday season witnessed an increasing number of companies, including Amazon, Macy’s, Abercrombie, J. Crew, H&M, levying shipping fees for mail-in returns.

According to Happy Returns, about 81% of retailers are now charging a fee for some return methods.

The approach varies among companies, with some charging for online returns and others offering free returns within a specific timeframe.

While this trend marks a significant shift in the e-commerce landscape, it also brings to light the logistical and environmental costs associated with the return process.

As companies continue to adapt their policies, consumers will need to make more thoughtful purchasing decisions, thus reducing unnecessary returns and the associated costs.