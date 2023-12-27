GM stops selling Chevy Blazer EV to deal with 'software quality issues'

Business Business GM stops selling Chevy Blazer EV to deal with 'software quality issues'

Owners, reviewers have reported problems mechanics can’t seem to fix

Follow on Published On: Wed, 27 Dec 2023 04:31:03 PKT

(Web Desk) - GM has paused sales of its brand-new Chevy Blazer EV following reports of significant issues.

Owners and reviewers have reported problems mechanics can’t seem to fix, with infotainment systems that spontaneously stop working and SUVs that won’t charge.

In a statement provided to The Verge, Chevrolet communications executive director Chad Lyons said, “Our team is working quickly to roll out a fix, and owners will be contacted with further information on how to schedule their update.”

Chevrolet vice president Scott Bell said, “We’re aware that a limited number of customers have experienced software-related quality issues with their Blazer EV.

Customer satisfaction is our priority and as such, we will take a brief pause on new deliveries.” GM did not confirm how many vehicles are affected, other than saying it’s a “limited” number.

Edmunds reports that two months after purchasing a 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS AWD for its long-term test fleet, the SUV has been at the dealership for two weeks.

With 23 fault codes on a diagnostic test, they wrote that “What we got back from the dealer was alarming: the single longest list of major faults we at Edmunds have ever seen on a new car.”